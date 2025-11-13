Stadler receives order for up to 200 EURO9000 locomotives

Rendering of the EURO9000 in Neexrail livery (Photo: Stadler)

Stadler has reported receipt of a new order from leasing company Nexrail covering the purchase of up to 200 EURO9000 hybrid locomotives.

The models take up to 9 MW of power via overhead lines/pantographs, which deliver power to 1.2 MW of onboard LTO battery packs. The locos further feature a brake regen capability to capture additional power.

An ‘intelligent’ battery management system further helps to reduce peak costs, supporting energy purchasing that avoids price fluctuations. This is said to make the model more cost effective than competitors.

According to Stadler, the high tractive forces of the EURO9000 allow operation with single traction in challenging terrain, including transalpine corridors. This helps to reduce cost by eliminating the need for pusher locomotives.

As the name suggests, the locos deliver up to 9,000 kW of power at the wheel. The motors produce a starting tractive force of 500 kN, with a continuous tensile force of 430 kN. Top speed of the EURO9000 is 120 km/h (about 70 miles per hour).

“We are proud to support Nexrail in the market launch of the EURO9000-battery hybrid locomotives,” said Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia. “This order underlines our shared commitment to sustainable innovation in rail freight. By combining high-performance electric drive with emission-free battery operation, the EURO9000 is setting new standards for flexible and environmentally friendly traction solutions in Europe.”

With first deliveries set for 2029, the locomotives covered in the order will be assembled in Valencia, Spain. The first customer will be Hamburger Rail Service GmbH (HRS).

Adem Gülaz, CEO of Hamburger Rail Service, said: “The panto battery EURO9000 offers HRS a unique combination of flexible traction on and from the catenary, high tractive force for our heavy loads and emission-free operation for our rail construction logistics.”