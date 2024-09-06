Wärtsilä takes Quantum3 leap with intelligent BESS

Wärtsilä has launched Quantum3, which it describes as an intelligent cutting-edge battery energy storage system (BESS) designed to address the evolving needs of grid-scale energy storage customers and the markets in which the company’s systems are deployed.

The complete AC block solution includes fully integrated and internalized batteries and string-based power conversion systems. String inverters enable decentralized control to considerably enhance the availability, efficiency and reliability of the system across its lifespan, Wärtsilä stated.

Wärtsilä’s Quantum3 intelligent battery energy storage system. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Quantum3 also contains the company’s proprietary battery management system (BMS), designed and engineered in the United States. The BMS offers efficient cell balancing, adaptable system management and enhanced cybersecurity, informed by Wärtsilä’s experience in battery performance and on-site system operations, the company noted.

The solution comes housed in a 20-ft. ISO container with single-side access for ease of shipping and efficient on-site deployment and back-to-back configuration. It features a sustainable design that includes low noise levels and a low global warming potential (GWP) cooling system. Enhanced fire safety features are designed to ensure customer facilities are both fire-proof and future-proof.

“These are features we have worked extremely hard on and are very proud of. We have a proven track record of safe and reliable delivery worldwide. Quantum3 will help to further strengthen confidence among customers, local communities and first responders that Wärtsilä’s systems will stand the test of time,” said Andrew Tang, vice president of Energy Storage & Optimisation, Wärtsilä Energy.

Advanced monitoring, control and optimization from battery to fleet is achieved via the GEMS Digital Energy Platform, the company’s Energy Management System (EMS). Using machine learning and optimization power, Quantum3 can intelligently leverage energy supply during times of high energy cost to significantly reduce operating costs and meet ancillary service demands for customers, said Wärtsilä. In addition, GEMS streamlines the system’s controls from BMS to EMS, which the company said ensures high data fidelity and increased data access to enhance performance and reduce downtime.

Wärtsilä is sourcing Quantum3 components from a geographically diverse set of suppliers, with manufacturing capacity across different regions of North America, Asia and Europe. According to the company, this will allow customers to take advantage of local tax incentives, alleviate tariffs and meet stringent cybersecurity requirements.