Danfoss Power Solutions to unveil new Hybrid Load Control

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 October 2025

Telehandler operation can be improved with Hybrid Load Control Telehandler operation can be improved with Hybrid Load Control (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions is to hold the launch of its new Hybrid Load Control at Agritechnica 2025.

The system is a displacement control designed to pair with the company’s H1P and MP1P hydraulic pumps, which are used for dual-mode hydrostatically propelled applications.

Hybrid Load Control combines the behaviours of two control types into one unit: load-independent behaviour (EDC) and load-dependent behaviour (NFPE).

Most hydrostatically propelled vehicles, including telehandlers, wheel loaders and others, benefit from load-independent and load-dependent pump controls. Load-independent control delivers consistent speed and responsiveness. Load-dependent control adapts to load conditions to deliver smooth power delivery and hydrostatic braking.

Where machine designers have needed to select one control type for the hydrostatic pump, the Hybrid Load Control delivers both smooth braking and instant response, resulting in increased performance and productivity.

The control works with the Danfoss PC036 microcontroller as part of the PC-PRO software package. The PLUS+1 package allows designers to set key parameters that determine the behaviour, resulting in simple configuration.

Danfoss’ Hybrid Load Control improves system robustness, simplifies machine architecture and minimises costs. The solution does not require additional sensors, eliminating potential points of failure and additional costs, while reducing the number of components simplifies system design.

In particular, the omission of sensors for complicated control strategies, such as swashplate angle or pressure sensors eliminates the wire harness and calibration, thereby reducing startup time and service efforts.

Abhijit Patwa, director, Medium Power Portfolio Management, Hydrostatics, Danfoss Power Solutions, said: “Hybrid Load Control offers unparalleled flexibility and performance that no other control or system on the market can match. We invite OEMs and distributors to learn more by visiting us at Agritechnica.”

