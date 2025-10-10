HydraForce fast-response valve enters production

Motion control systems supplier HydraForce, a Bosch Rexroth company, has announced the full production release of its HTS38-34 proportional pressure control valve, a direct-acting, compact solution that it said is designed to deliver high-pressure capability, fast response times and low leakage in an industry-standard cavity.

Hydraforce HTS38-34 proportional pressure control valve. (Photo: Hydraforce)

Engineered to maintain stable control at high flow in demanding hydraulic circuits, the HTS38-34 combines a maximum inlet pressure of 350 bar (5,000 psi), control pressure up to 152 bar (2200 psi) and a flow capacity of stable control from 0 to 19 lpm (5 gpm) with a maximum internal leakage of 95 ml/min (5.8 in³/min), which Hydraforce said is 40% less than other direct acting valves and 70% less than pilot operated valves.

The vavle’s direct-acting design provides rapid response and reliable performance, the company added, making it suited for braking, clutch and pilot control functions in mobile and agricultural equipment that demand precise and consistent pressure control. Target applications include agricultural downforce and mechanical weeders, braking systems for agricultural and forestry vehicles, differential control and baler tensioning.

A planned 2026 revision will allow the HTS38-34 to be a drop-in replacement within the industry standard -08 size 3-way cavity, which Hydraforce said will further simplify integration.