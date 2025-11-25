Responsive Image Banner

Rizon adds new dealers in three US states

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

25 November 2025

Rizon truck range Rizon truck range (Photo: Daimler Trucks)

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s North American electric commercial vehicle brand, has added a series of new dealers to its sales network.

The new dealers are Diversified Truck and Equipment Sales (Arizona), Range Zero Emissions (Washington), and Alta eMobility (New Jersey, New York).

Alex Voets, general manager of Rizon USA, said: “Our expanding customer base and dealership network show that more fleets are recognizing the environmental and operational benefits of going electric.”

Rizon is the ninth and newest brand of Daimler Trucks. Featuring a series of battery-electric zero-emissions Class 4 and 5 models, the vehicles were first launched in 2023.

According to Rizon, a lower purchase price and accessible charging solutions make the trucks a practical choice for fleets looking to comply with related regulations.

