AEM inducts three into Hall of Fame

During the event, Keith Lee accepted the award for B.R. Lee, Chip McElroy accepted the award for Chip and Panny McElory, and Dr. Sebastion Schulte accepted the award for Nicolaus August Otto. (Photo: AEM)

During the finale reception of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Annual Conference in Miami, Fla., the AEM Hall of Fame welcomed three innovative leaders into its ranks. The AEM Hall of Fame officially inducted Billy Robert “B.R.” Lee, founder of LeeBoy; Art and Panny McElroy, founders of McElroy Manufacturing; and Nicolaus August Otto, engineer and inventor with Deutz, into the group. This year, judges considered a pool of high-caliber nominations, ultimately selecting this trio as the 2025 AEM Hall of Fame class.

All three inductees were honored posthumously.

“B.R. Lee, Art and Panny McElroy, and Nicolaus August Otto each embody the spirit of innovation and dedication that drives our industry forward,” said AEM President & CEO Megan Tanel. “Their creations undoubtedly transformed the equipment manufacturing industry and inspired future generations to continue pushing forward. AEM is honored to add them to our Hall of Fame.”

The AEM Hall of Fame has been recognizing luminaries in the agriculture and construction equipment manufacturing industry since 1993, and includes such names as Benjamin Holt (Caterpillar), Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB), Jerome Increase Case (CNH Industrial), John Deere (Deere & Co.), Gus Ramirez (Husco International) and Mary Andringa (Vermeer).

The induction of Lee, the McElroys, and Otto brings the total number of inductees to 74.

Billy Robert “B.R.” Lee, Founder, LeeBoy

AEM said Billy Robert “B.R.” Lee revolutionized the commercial paving industry through innovation, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the paving professional. In the 1960s, he began crafting affordable pull-boxes from scrap metal in his backyard garage, addressing the needs of small contractors. In 1970, B.R. spawned an entirely new industry with his invention of the first self-propelled commercial-class paver. It was gas-powered with variable widths and intuitive controls, transforming productivity and accessibility. This breakthrough marked the genesis of the LeeBoy brand.

Lee’s commitment to customer feedback drove continuous innovation, including heated screed extensions and the industry-standard 8 ft. paver. He also developed specialized equipment like the Force Feed Loader and Maintainer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and pioneered features now standard across the industry.

Beyond engineering, Lee built a culture centered on customer satisfaction. Every employee was responsible for ensuring equipment met user needs, no matter their role. His leadership was rooted in humility, integrity, and family values. Employees and dealers alike were treated as extended family, with relationships often sealed by a handshake. Lee’s social responsibility was equally profound. He quietly supported employees and community members in need.

At his core, B.R. was a simple, yet brilliant, farm man who worked hard sun-up to sun-down and had a habit of doing the right thing, simply because it was the right thing to do. LeeBoy’s success as a company today is a direct result, 61 years later, of B.R.’s ability to successfully imprint his multi-generation farm values on the corporate culture.

Art and Panny McElroy, Founders, McElroy Manufacturing

In 1954, Art and Panny McElroy launched McElroy Manufacturing from their Tulsa, Okla., garage as a fabrication shop for local companies like American Airlines, WL Walker, and Allied Bearing.

With Panny handling the books and Art at the helm, the company flourished, taking on more contract work and expanding their facilities. By the late 1960s, McElroy was shipping its fintube machines around the globe – but the company’s potential wouldn’t be fully realized until 1969, when Art designed a machine that could weld a newly-introduced high-density polyethylene plastic pipe.

By 1973, with his passion and focus on the potential of the fledgling polyethylene pipe market, McElroy had built the most complete range of equipment globally, capable of fusing from ½” to 48 in. pipe. In the years that followed, his inventive mind combined with his engineering and manufacturing expertise led to many further advances and improvements in products that shaped this industry into what it is today.

Art and Panny established a reputation not only for their quality products, but also for their ability to make customers feel welcomed and valued. It wasn’t uncommon for business meetings to turn into “family dinners” that laid the foundation for long-lasting friendships between the McElroys and their customers – many of which last to this day.

Art and Panny were instrumental in laying the foundation for many of the company’s most successful ventures, including McElroy University, McElroy’s commitment to supporting its products globally, and the network of channel partners that are critical to selling, supporting, and servicing McElroy’s many machine lines. The couple held themselves to a high standard and committed to leading by example, whether in terms of customer service, machine quality, or just making others feel genuinely welcome.

After Art passed away in 1988, Panny took the company’s reins, continuing the vision she and her husband had worked to realize. Almost a decade later, Panny decided it was time to retire as President and CEO of McElroy, passing the title along to the couple’s son, Chip McElroy. Their daughters, Donna (McElroy) Dutton and Peggy (McElroy) Tanner, serve as the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance and Executive Vice President of Sales for Emerging Markets, respectively.

To this day, the plastic pipe fusion industry owes much of its success to the tireless work of Art and Panny McElroy, said AEM. Through their commitment to quality, the company continues to reach new heights with each passing year.

Nicolaus August Otto, Engineer and Inventor, Deutz

Nicolaus August Otto transformed the world through his groundbreaking work in internal combustion technology. Originally a merchant and traveling salesman, Otto’s fascination with engines led him to experiment with combustion systems at a time when the field was still in its infancy. In 1862, he began developing his own four-stroke engine. Just two years later, he co-founded N. A. Otto & Company in Cologne with Eugen Langen, the world’s first factory dedicated solely to internal combustion engines, and the forerunner of today’s Deutz AG.

Their atmospheric gas engine won a gold medal at the 1867 World Exhibition in Paris for its efficiency. But Otto’s most enduring contribution came in 1876 with the invention of the four-stroke engine, a design that became the foundation for modern internal combustion engines.

Otto further enhanced engine independence with the development of magnetic low-voltage ignition, a prerequisite for making an internal combustion engine independent of the mains gas supply. His innovations helped mechanize small trades, boost industrial growth, and democratize access to mechanical power. Adaptable to various fuels and applications, it revolutionized how power was generated and used. Otto’s leadership turned complex engineering into practical solutions. His vision earned him global recognition, including an honorary doctorate in 1882 alongside Alexander Graham Bell. His legacy lives on in every car, truck, and industrial engine today, proof that one man’s curiosity and persistence can reshape the world.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Hall of Fame recognizes the pioneers whose inventions, ideas, leadership and courage have built, fed, and powered our modern world.