Green joins VMAC

Jomo Green. (Photo: VMAC)

VMAC has appointed Jomo Green as the company’s new vice president of Marketing and Sales. Green joins the Nanaimo, B.C., Canada-based company following more than two decades of leadership in industrial, manufacturing and power systems markets.

Before joining VMAC, he served as vice president of Sales at IEC Holden, a Canadian contract manufacturer specializing in electric motors and components for rail, industrial, and renewable-energy markets. During his tenure, he reportedly led multimillion-dollar commercial negotiations with global OEMs, expanded sales across Canada, the United States and Mexico, supported acquisition strategy and new product development initiatives, and strengthened customer relationships while opening new market channels.

Earlier in his career, Green served as president of TECO-Westinghouse Canada, where he oversaw major commercial transformations, improved margins through operational discipline, and drove SKU rationalization initiatives.

“VMAC has the right people, the right values, and the momentum to achieve extraordinary things,” said Green. “I’m excited to partner with the sales and marketing teams to build on VMAC’s strong foundation and unlock new opportunities globally.”

In his role, Green will lead several key strategic priorities designed to advance VMAC’s long-term growth.

The company said his focus will include accelerating global market penetration, strengthening customer experience and elevating VMAC’s brand presence, expanding and supporting channel partnerships, and guiding the growth of its product portfolio into new and strategically aligned market segments.