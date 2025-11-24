Responsive Image Banner

Green joins VMAC

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

24 November 2025

Jomo Green named vice president of Marketing and Sales.

Jomo Green. (Photo: VMAC)

VMAC has appointed Jomo Green as the company’s new vice president of Marketing and Sales. Green joins the Nanaimo, B.C., Canada-based company following more than two decades of leadership in industrial, manufacturing and power systems markets.

Before joining VMAC, he served as vice president of Sales at IEC Holden, a Canadian contract manufacturer specializing in electric motors and components for rail, industrial, and renewable-energy markets. During his tenure, he reportedly led multimillion-dollar commercial negotiations with global OEMs, expanded sales across Canada, the United States and Mexico, supported acquisition strategy and new product development initiatives, and strengthened customer relationships while opening new market channels.

Earlier in his career, Green served as president of TECO-Westinghouse Canada, where he oversaw major commercial transformations, improved margins through operational discipline, and drove SKU rationalization initiatives.

“VMAC has the right people, the right values, and the momentum to achieve extraordinary things,” said Green. “I’m excited to partner with the sales and marketing teams to build on VMAC’s strong foundation and unlock new opportunities globally.”

In his role, Green will lead several key strategic priorities designed to advance VMAC’s long-term growth.

The company said his focus will include accelerating global market penetration, strengthening customer experience and elevating VMAC’s brand presence, expanding and supporting channel partnerships, and guiding the growth of its product portfolio into new and strategically aligned market segments.

You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
SwRI turbocharges its H2-fueled ICE
New turbocharger unit increases both peak torque and peak power
Rizon adds new dealers in three US states
New regional additions support wider customer reach
New Holland releases updated harvesters for MY 2026
Axle upgrades and new functions improve operation and efficiency
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download