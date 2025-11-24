BKT Europe revises organizational structure
24 November 2025
Various regions to report directly to the managing director.
BKT Europe, based in Seregno, Italy, has revised the organizational structure within its Global OEM Sales organization.
Under the new model, the various regions will report directly to the managing director of BKT Europe, Lucia Salmaso, with the aim of simplifying decision making flows and streamlining commercial governance.
In this context, the position of President Global OEM Sales, held by Ludovic Revel, has been eliminated. The collaboration between BKT Europe and Revel will conclude effective 24 November.
Opened in 2019, BKT Europe is the European subsidiary of India-based off-highway tire manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT).
