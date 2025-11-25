New Holland releases updated harvesters for MY 2026

Braud 9.80N straddle tractor (Photo: New Holland)

New Holland has released updated versions of its 9.80N narrow-row self-propelled grape harvester and the TE6 straddle tractor.

The latest Braud 9.8N harvesters now feature a new front axle to provide improved terrain compensation for ‘maximum’ stability and safety that can improve both precision and productivity in narrow vineyards.

An upgraded cab features the IntelliView IV Plus touchscreen display while the New Holland RS1 GNSS receiver enables automated spraying section control. This system means the operator does not need to manually switch the spray sections on and off manually, maximising accuracy and minimising wastage.

The latest model further includes the Opti Grape sorting tech, which improves the sorting process. The system determines grape quality for enhanced destemming and cleaning. Additional updates across the hitch and harvesting head improve operation and ease of maintenance.

Looking at the TE6, these now come equipped with Headland Turn Sequence II, a new tech intended to simplify end-of-row operations. With one switch operators can manage all mounted implements to make turns faster and safer. Settings can be customised for each implement, allowing repeatability for greater turn efficiency, or completing jobs at the end of rows.