Deere launches new F8 and F9 series self-propelled forage harvesters

John Deere has launched its new F8 and F9 Series self-propelled forage harvesters (SPFH). The machines were designed and built from the ground up with customer input, Deere said, to elevate forage performance, fuel efficiency, operator comfort and farm productivity. Compared with previous models, the new SPFHs offer increased horsepower options and improved automation with a higher level of comprehensive technology offerings.

John Deere has introduced its new F8 and F9 Series self-propelled forage harvesters. (Photo: John Deere)

“A higher-quality forage output with more power, more precision and more uptime, that’s the focus of the new forage harvesters for our customers,” said Bergen Nelson, John Deere go-to-market manager for harvesting equipment. “We’ve combined our strongest hardware with our newest and smartest precision ag technology to give forage producers a machine they can count on in every pass, every season, to create higher-quality forage they can depend on throughout the year.”

The new F9 Series is available in two engine options — John Deere 18X and Liebherr V12 24L — with five power options ranging from 700 to 1020 ps (690 to 1006 hp). The F8 Series comes with the JD14X engine with six power options from 425 to 645 ps (419 to 636 hp). Both allow farmers the option to choose the power they need to meet their production goals.

The JD18X engine features no diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) requirements, and John Deere’s HarvestMotion Plus technology allows for increased torque at lower rpm, driving up to a 15 percent fuel savings and as much as a 10 percent gain in power.

The cab for the new Deere forage harvesters. (Photo: John Deere)

According to Deere, the forage harvesters bring a new level of automated harvesting intelligence. Ground speed automation helps maintain ideal load and helps prevent operator stress by adjusting ground speed in real time based on crop conditions. Operator input can be reduced by using ProTouch Harvest, which allows operators to initiate multiple harvest-ready settings with the push of a button. Active Fill Control ensures consistent truck fills.

The launch of the new John Deere forage harvesters also brings the operator-favored swivel seat to the machines, the company said, allowing for improved unloading visibility and elevated operator comfort. Paired with John Deere’s intuitive hydro handle and the G5 display system, operators will have more control of the machine from the upgraded cab with less effort.

Finally, customers will have optional lighting packages to choose from, providing up to 68 percent better nighttime visibility, offering increased operational safety for the occasional workdays that turn to night.