Cummins displays new engine, axles at Busworld 2025

Cummins Inc. is showcasing a broad portfolio of bus and coach power solutions at Busworld 2025, taking place Oct. 4-9 in Brussels, Belgium.

Among engines on display is a first look at the new X10 Euro VI, a next-generation internal combustion engine built on the 10 L HELM platform. The new engine is fully optimized for inter-urban bus and coach applications and tests have shown a 6% to 8% improvement in fuel economy compared to current engines in its class, the company stated.

Designed for power density

With power ratings from 265 to 338 kW (355 - 454 hp) and peak torque at 2,200 Nm, the engine is designed to meet market demand for high power-to-weight ratio products at Euro VI.

Cummins X10 Euro VI engine. (Photo: Cummins)

According to the company, the X10 Euro VI offers high power density to allow for improved climbing performance and down-speeding ability. The new single overhead camshaft design and lightweight, modular aftertreatment system enables Euro VI compliance without EGR, for simpler system architecture. In addition, wastegate turbocharging ducts and impeller blade profiles are optimized for efficiency, which Cummins said supports the engine’s high fuel economy and torque response. Also featured is the Cummins XPI fuel system with 1,800 bar pressure.

“The X10 Euro VI has been dually designed to provide our inter-urban bus and coach customers with a power dense, high performance engine as well as a straightforward step toward Euro 7,” said Felipe Rocha, general manager - On-Highway, Europe at Cummins. “As OEMs look to update their current vehicle designs, the integration of an X10 Euro VI now makes for a simpler step to X10 Euro 7 in the future. HELM platform commonality ensures the move from current to next-generation engine technology is straightforward, with like-for-like integration points and a similar aftertreatment system across both Euro VI and Euro 7.”

The X10 Euro VI is being shown alongside the B6.7H hydrogen combustion engine rated 216 kW (290 hp) and with 1,200 Nm peak torque. According to Cummins, the B6.7H provides diesel-like performance using hydrogen fuel in intercity and coach applications in the 9 to 12 m range. Also on show is the L9N natural gas engine offering up to 239 kW (320 hp) and 1,356 Nm torque. Its three-way catalyst treatment system reduces particulate matter and nitrous oxide (Nox). The engine can be powered by renewable natural gas (RNG) for further reduction in well-to-wheel carbon emissions.

Beyond engines

Cummins Drivetrain & Braking Systems is also debuting the ProTec Independent Front Suspension (IFS) axle. Designed as a drop-in replacement for existing suspensions, it is specifically suited for demanding bus and coach applications.

Cummins ProTec Independent Front Suspension axle. (Photo: Cummins)

The IFS delivers improved ride quality, with each wheel moving independently, the company explained, with road undulations managed more smoothly across the entire front axle. Improved steering geometry also provides more accurate response and stability, with a steering angle up to 60°.

Features such as the high-performance dampers, air springs and anti-roll bars have also been optimized for performance and efficiency in premium coaches and city buses, Cummins added.

The system is maintenance free, with no greasing required; the kingpin and steering are greased for life. The rotor is designed to be easy to change with no need to remove the hub and bearings.​

“This new Independent Front Suspension can be offered as a complete driveline package with rear axle options – either the latest 17x mechanical or electric ultra-low floor (eULFA) axles,” said Stéphane Janiszewski, regional leader, Europe of Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems.

The eULFA axle from Accelera by Cummins, the company’s zero-emissions business segment, is also debuting at Busworld. This ultra-low floor electric axle will be available for zero-emission buses.

The business segment is also displaying its Advanced LFP (lithium iron phosphate) tiered battery platform, a modular system that the company said offers customizable power, enhanced safety and optimized performance for commercial vehicle applications. With up to five tier configurations, the platform is suited for space-constrained applications like low-floor city buses.

Cummins said the range of products on display highlights the power of choice as vehicle manufacturers approach Euro 7 and CO₂ HDV emissions regulations.

“Cummins continues to prioritize its OEM customers’ needs, especially at a time when our industry is changing and the path forward is not always straightforward,” said Rocha. “From the clean-sheet X10 Euro VI engine to zero-emissions solutions from Accelera, we are strengthening our commitment to developing advanced technologies that reduce