Cummins secures order for L9N CNG engines

L9N Euro 6-compliant engine (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins is to supply 244 examples of its L9N compressed natural gas (CNG) engine to Solaris Bus & Coach, a leading bus and trolleybus manufacturer.

The Euro 6-compliant engines will power a fleet of CNG buses operated by ATAC (Azienda del Transporto Autoferrotranviario del Comune di Roma, or Road, Rail and Tram Transport Company of the Municipality of Rome), the public transport operator in Rome, Italy.

Polish bus builder Solaris will fit the L9N CNG engines in the Urbino 12 and articulated Urbino 18 models.

The order is another milestone in the relationship between Solaris and Cummins, which has now supplied the bus OEM with more than 6,500 engines over the last two decades.

Cummins’ L9N engine produces 320 hp. In addition, the engine features ultra-low emissions tech, including a three-way catalyst aftertreatment system which minimises NOx and particulates.

The deal to supply Cummins-powered buses to Rome follows recent deals to supply engines for buses set to operate in Spain, Estonia, Poland, Belgium and Romania.