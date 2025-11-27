Bobcat shows new MT120 mini track loader

MT120 mini track loader (Photo: Bobcat)

Bobcat has unveiled its new MT120 mini track loader, described as the company’s most powerful machine of its type.

The new MT120 has a 1.2-liter diesel engine with no DPF, a direct drive system and maintenance-free rollers and bushings, all of which are said to reduce operating costs and the total cost of ownership.

At just 91 cm wide, the MT120 is suited to working in small areas. Maximum tipping load is 1,573 kg.

Additionally, the integrated platform offers optimal visibility, while smooth controls deliver precise machine movement.

“Between 2010 and 2020, the median lot size for a new home decreased by almost 18%, and we are supporting workers to adapt to these smaller spaces,” said Federico Fernandez-Ayala Novo, senior product manager for GME at Bobcat. “Our mini track loader can go where other machines can’t.”

Compatible with more than 20 categories of attachments, the machine is suitable for a wide range of applications: levelling, preparation for seed or sod, tree or branch removal, fencing, irrigation, material handling, snow removal, etc.

The machine’s small size, low ground pressure and high capacity are said to make the MT120 ideal for use in garden landscaping and working on finished concrete surfaces.