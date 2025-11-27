Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Danfoss debuts low-voltage electric motor

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 November 2025

Danfoss Editron EM-PMI180 electric motor. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched the Editron EM-PMI180 low-voltage electric motor. The 48-volt synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet (SRPM) motor is designed to drive a hydraulic gear pump in compact electric machinery, such as boom lifts, scissor lifts and compact loaders and excavators, powering the machine’s work functions.

The PMI180 has a rated power output of 7 kW at 48 volts DC. Its rated speed is 3,000 rpm and its maximum speed is 4,000 rpm. Rated torque is 22.5 Nm while maximum torque is 90 Nm.

The new motor features a standard gear pump interface for connection to pumps up to 16 cc at 240 bar. It works with the EC-C48 inverter, which will be available in 2026.

With an outer diameter of 180 mm, the motor’s compact size helps to simplify machine integration. The motor and connector feature an IP67 rating, providing protection from dust, dirt and moisture ingress for use in harsh environments.

Danfoss Power Solutions compact electric machinery boom lifts scissor lifts Danfoss Editron EM-PMI180 electric motor Editron EM-PMI180 electric motor
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
UK to reclassify battery-electric vans as light vehicles
The change will mean BE vans in the UK are no longer classified as HGVs
McHale to take over as UK Komatsu distributor
Irish company will trade as McHale Komatsu in the UK
Workhorse shareholders approve Motiv merger
Combination brings together innovators in the medium-duty electric vehicle market.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download