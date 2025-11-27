Danfoss debuts low-voltage electric motor

Danfoss Editron EM-PMI180 electric motor. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched the Editron EM-PMI180 low-voltage electric motor. The 48-volt synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet (SRPM) motor is designed to drive a hydraulic gear pump in compact electric machinery, such as boom lifts, scissor lifts and compact loaders and excavators, powering the machine’s work functions.

The PMI180 has a rated power output of 7 kW at 48 volts DC. Its rated speed is 3,000 rpm and its maximum speed is 4,000 rpm. Rated torque is 22.5 Nm while maximum torque is 90 Nm.

The new motor features a standard gear pump interface for connection to pumps up to 16 cc at 240 bar. It works with the EC-C48 inverter, which will be available in 2026.

With an outer diameter of 180 mm, the motor’s compact size helps to simplify machine integration. The motor and connector feature an IP67 rating, providing protection from dust, dirt and moisture ingress for use in harsh environments.