McHale to take over as UK Komatsu distributor

Members of the McHale and Komatsu teams at signing of purchase agreement. (Photo: McHale Plant Sales)

McHale Plant Sales, one of Ireland’s leading distributors of construction, quarrying, recycling, forestry and agricultural equipment, is to purchase Marubeni-Komatsu, the current distributor of Komatsu machines in the UK.

As part of the deal, Komatsu Europe will take a minority stake in McHale Plant Sales.

Subject to approval, the purchase should be finalised in January 2026. The new company plans to trade as McHale Komatsu in the UK.

This acquisition follows on from the established partnership between the two companies, while expanding McHale’s operations into the UK, expanding its footprint across the UK market. McHale Plant Sales will also manage aftersales service, parts supply and customer support across the UK.

Commenting on the upcoming purchase, Michael McHale, chairman of McHale Plant Sales said: “This is a proud moment for our team. The Komatsu brand has been central to our success in Ireland for many years, and with our enhanced distribution reach we are now in a position to bring our customer-focused approach, experience, and dedication to excellence to the UK. We look forward very much to working with our new colleagues to deliver on our plans.”

McHale Plant Sales will maintain all existing distribution branches, ensuring continuity of service for customers. The company will honour all existing warranties and maintenance contracts, while ensuring that service levels are maintained to the highest standards.

Founded in 1952, McHale Plant Sales has been the sole distributor of Komatsu and other leading machine and equipment brands in Ireland. The company operates a distribution centre in Tamworth, UK.