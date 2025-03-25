Lister Petter extends Sleeman & Hawken partnership through 2027

Ryan Mason, Sleeman & Hawken (left) and Lister Petter's Simon Lee (Photo: Lister Petter)

Lister Petter Engine Company and Sleeman & Hawken have extended their manufacturing and distribution partnership through 2027.

Sleeman & Hawken has an extended history with Lister Petter. The company was first appointed a ‘bulk stockist’ of Lister Petter in 1970.

Following on from taking sole responsibility for delivery of spare parts in 2015, the company took full ownership of Lister Petter in 2017.

Now, Sleeman & Hawken is in charge of manufacturing legacy products within the Lister Petter range, while also holding distribution rights of all products (largely produced in China).

Simon Lee, director of Lister Petter, said: “We work in an industry driven by longstanding relationships; people work with people. This aspect of our business is incredibly important to Lister Petter, we thrive on continuity, personability and trust with our chosen partners. Sleeman & Hawken have been a cornerstone for the brand for over 55 years and it gives me great satisfaction to ensure this relationship continues.

“Ryan Mason [director, Sleeman & Hawken] and the Mason family have been devoted to the brand and have helped with the deployment of our new products into Europe and beyond. This new agreement cements the relationship, making Sleemen & Hawken an official manufacturing and distribution partner for all Lister Petter products going forward.“