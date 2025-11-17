Responsive Image Banner

Komatsu invests in Canadian distribution center

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

17 November 2025

Komatsu announced a major investment in its parts distribution footprint that it said will transform its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, parts depot into a full-service distribution center. The new facility will transition from a regional depot to a fully integrated parts distribution hub — serving as a cornerstone of Komatsu’s North American logistics network and streamlining supply routes from its global manufacturing hubs in Japan and Indonesia, the company stated.

Komatsu plans to expand its Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, distribution center. (Photo: Komatsu North America)

Spanning approximately 135,000 sq. ft., the expanded site will double the capacity of the existing warehouse, enabling Komatsu to store and distribute fast-moving parts directly from Edmonton. According to the company, this will improve delivery times, including enabling 24-hour delivery capabilities to its dealers in western Canada. Other key features will include:

  • Advanced system integration with Komatsu’s global planning and warehouse management system (WMS) platforms
  • Improved warehouse efficiency through updated layouts, automation and new equipment
  • Enhanced workforce capacity, with plans to add additional staff and technological support

Komatsu said its investment underscores its long-term confidence in its Canadian dealer partners and in the Canadian market, and positions the company to support increased demand in the mining, forestry and construction sectors while maintaining its service standards.

“Canada is a core market for Komatsu,” said Rod Bull, CEO, Komatsu North America. “This expansion is not just about space — it’s about service, and making sure our dealers and customers have what they need, when they need it.”

