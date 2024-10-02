Komatsu to enhance operations in Illinois

Komatsu’s Dan Funcannon speaks to the crowd during the groundbreaking ceremony in Peoria, Ill. (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu said it will enhance its Peoria, Ill., operations by constructing a new office building that will provide a collaborative space for engineering, sales, manufacturing, management and other functions. The company has ceremonially broken ground on the new building, which has been designed for operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

This project marks a significant investment in Peoria, replacing the existing office, which was built in the 1970s, and will reportedly secure Komatsu’s presence in the region for generations to come.

“Komatsu’s commitment to Peoria is a partnership we greatly value,” said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. “The new facility represents a step forward in sustainable manufacturing and strengthening Peoria’s economy and community. We’re excited to see Komatsu’s continued investment in our city, creating opportunities for the next generation of workers.”

Komatsu expects to complete the office building by the end of 2025, which the company said will further cement its role as a key player in mining technology and Peoria’s economic future.

Komatsu will park a 980E-5SE mining truck at the entrance to its Peoria operations. (Illustration: Komatsu)

In addition to the office upgrades, Komatsu announced the installation of a 980E-5SE mining truck at the entrance to its Peoria operations. The truck was built in Peoria in January 2020 as an early prototype of the 980E-5SE model, which was commercialized in 2023. The machine recently won the 2024 “Makers Madness” contest, earning the title of “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.” The accolade, presented by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, capped off an eight-week, bracket-style competition that gathered nearly 315,000 votes from the public. The 980E-5SE has a hauling capacity of 400 tons and uses electric drive technology.

“This display truck represents more than just a remarkable engineering achievement,” said Dan Funcannon, senior vice president of Surface Haulage for Komatsu. “It symbolizes our Peoria team’s hard work and innovation and reinforces our manufacturing capabilities. We’re excited for employees, visitors and Peoria residents to see firsthand the scale and ingenuity behind our products.”

Several key partners supported the 980E-5SE truck installation, including Boilermakers Local 158 for assembly, P.J. Hoerr as the general contractor, and Mohr & Kerr for site and foundation design.