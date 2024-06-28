Komatsu to expand in Arizona
28 June 2024
Greenfield expansion to increase capacity for customers in the Southwest
Komatsu has announced a significant greenfield expansion in Mesa, Ariz., which will be centered on advancing sales and service capacity and will roughly triple the square footage dedicated to serving existing and new customers in the area.
“We conducted an extensive search to best meet our growth needs and are proud that we will continue calling Mesa home,” said Danny Murtagh, vice president of Parts Distribution at Komatsu. “Between our highly skilled workforce, existing partnerships in the area, and the projected economic outlook in the region, it is exciting to announce this expansion.”
The new facility, scheduled for completion in the spring of 2026, will be approximately 225,000 sq. ft., a significant increase from the current 75,000 square foot facility. The site of the new facility is close to the airport in southeast Mesa.
The expansion is expected to promote the creation of both short-term construction jobs and long-term jobs with Komatsu. In the first few years of operation, up to 100 additional jobs are estimated to be created as a result of the expansion, said the company. The expanded sales and service facility represents a multi-million dollar strategic investment and underscores Komatsu’s commitment to the local economy and a positive outlook for economic growth in the region.
