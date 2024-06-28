Van de Spek Vianen takes over as Komatsu distributor in the Netherlands

Done deal - Van der Spek Vianen takes over as Komatsu distributor in the Netherlands (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu has extended its dealer network with the addition of Van de Spek Vianen as its official distributor in the Netherlands. The appointment is effective as of 1 July.

According to a related information, the partnership ‘aims to accelerate innovation, promote sustainable construction machineries and processes, as well as deliver premium customer support to the Dutch construction industry’.

Van de Spek Vianen has been supporting the Dutch construction industry since 1932. Offering a range of equipment, it is also one of the largest rental companies for tower cranes.

The partnership brings together Van de Spek Vianen’s established presence with Komatsu’s extensive equipment portfolio.

Van de Spek Vianen has a ‘comprehensive’ distribution network, with related infrastructure needed to ensure efficient delivery and access to Komatsu equipment throughout the country.

The new distributor will also deliver premium services and support by leveraging its in-depth understanding of the local market, leading to development of solutions tailored to customer needs.

Fuel-efficient equipment from Komatsu will also help support delivery of zero-emission and carbon-neutral tech solutions, delivering improved sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

The appointment of Van de Spek Vianen means that the company agreement with BIA in the Netherlands will come to a close (BIA will continue to represent Komatsu in Belium and some markets in Africa).