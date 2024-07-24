Danfoss launches ePanda eDrive for MEWPs

Danfoss Power Solutions has launched the ePanda eDrive as a propel solution for mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs). It joins the ePowerpack in the ePanda series of products for low-voltage electrification.

The ePanda eDrive is an integrated compact power system suited for low-voltage applications. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

“OEMs specializing in low-voltage machines have been among the first to embark on the electrification journey. However, technology limitations and the efficiency of electrified systems currently on the market have fallen short of customer requirements,” said Derek You, Low Voltage business unit lead and head of Editron China, Danfoss Power Solutions. “We designed our ePanda low-voltage system solutions to help these OEMs unlock the complete benefits of electrification.”

The integrated compact power system is comprised of an electric motor, microcontroller unit and reduction gearbox. Its permanent magnet synchronous motor is designed to maximize propel system efficiency, which the company said reduces battery consumption and extends machine runtime.

According to Danfoss, the eDrive offers peak efficiency of 94% compared to 85% for competitive AC induction motor systems, and maintains high efficiency throughout its operating range, with average system efficiency improvement of 20% higher than AC systems.

The highly compact drive solution enables simplified machine integration and installation. As a fully integrated solution, it reduces the number of parts and labor hours required for installation. The integrated design also provides durability and reliability, said Danfoss. Ingress protection ratings of IP67 (motor) and IP65 (controller) make it suitable for extreme environments. The braking system is durable and replaceable, and the strong gearbox in the leading position is said to minimize oil leakage risk.

Overspeed protection and optimized inching control allow for a smoother, easier driving experience for operators. The eDrive’s high controllability prevents rollback during hill starts and stops, Danfoss noted, while its high power enables gradeability of up to 30% and speeds of up to 6.4 km per hour.

The eDrive is CE compliant and its safety stop and speed limitation functions meet ISO 13849 performance level D requirements.