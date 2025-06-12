Yanmar launches new engine series for industrial equipment

Yanmar America Corporation announced the launch of its 4TN86DHT engine series, which offers three models designed to meet diverse industrial equipment application requirements. The new lineup includes the base 4TN86DHT-XNYEM model along with optional power pack models, such as the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P and the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S.

A rendering of Yanmar’s 4TN86DHT-XNYEM engine. (Image: Yanmar)

The 4TN86DHT series features four-cylinder, 2.09L (127 cu. in.) displacement engines that deliver 59 hp (44.0 kW) output while maintaining fuel efficiency of 3.37 gal. per hour (12.8 L/hour). Operating at a rated speed of 2,500 rpm, the engines utilize turbocharged and intercooled aspiration combined with common-rail direct-injection fuel delivery for optimal performance across a wide range of operating conditions, Yanmar said.

Built on Yanmar’s TNV design foundation, the new engines incorporate advanced Final Tier 4 and EU Stage V emission control technology, which the company said does not compromise reliability and torque.

“The 4TN86DHT represents our commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet tomorrow’s environmental standards today,” said Frank Johnson, Division Manager, Industrial Engines Division. “We’ve proven that operators don’t have to sacrifice performance for compliance. Through advanced vibration reduction and high-strength construction, these engines handle demanding applications while our combustion technology delivers better fuel control, reduced emissions and improved efficiency to help meet our customers’ needs.”

The additional models with power packs include the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-P with a pusher fan and the 4TN86DHT-XNYEM-PIH-S with a puller fan. A puller or pusher fan combined with the diesel engine helps improve cooling efficiency, Yanmar said. Puller fans benefit from equipment running at lower speeds and higher temperatures, while pusher fans are more effective at higher speeds. These models are available for different equipment designs depending on the application.

Industrial equipment manufacturers who choose the 4TN86DHT can benefit from Yanmar’s engineering services, which will collaborate to customize engines according to the specific machinery requirements and product vision of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).