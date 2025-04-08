Rehlko unveils new high-power KDI 1903TCR engine
08 April 2025
At Bauma 2025, Rehlko announced it will unveil the new high-power version of the KDI 1903TCR, a next-generation engine designed to redefine performance in compact applications.
Rehlko said the all-new model offers a 50 kW (67 hp) output and 250 Nm (184 lb.-ft) of torque for demanding tasks in a compact footprint. The engine’s compact design ensures maximum installation flexibility, which Rehlko said makes it ideal for a wide range of equipment, including construction, agricultural, and material handling.
The new KDI 1903TCR engine has a sophisticated aftertreatment system, featuring a diesel particulate filter (DPF) engineered to meet EU Stage V emission regulations. Rehlko said its expertise in DPF technology ensures efficient automatic regeneration, even at low engine speeds.
The engine is engineered for operation on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), allowing a lifecycle emissions reduction of up to 90 percent over standard diesel fuel without sacrificing performance or maintenance intervals. Rehlko said it has also focused on serviceability by providing one-side service access and oil change intervals at 500 hours to reduce operational costs.
Further customization is available, Rehlko said, with options for flywheels, oil pans and other components.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.