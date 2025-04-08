Rehlko unveils new high-power KDI 1903TCR engine

At Bauma 2025, Rehlko announced it will unveil the new high-power version of the KDI 1903TCR, a next-generation engine designed to redefine performance in compact applications.

The high-power version of the KDI 1903TCR engine. (Photo: Rehlko)

Rehlko said the all-new model offers a 50 kW (67 hp) output and 250 Nm (184 lb.-ft) of torque for demanding tasks in a compact footprint. The engine’s compact design ensures maximum installation flexibility, which Rehlko said makes it ideal for a wide range of equipment, including construction, agricultural, and material handling.

The new KDI 1903TCR engine has a sophisticated aftertreatment system, featuring a diesel particulate filter (DPF) engineered to meet EU Stage V emission regulations. Rehlko said its expertise in DPF technology ensures efficient automatic regeneration, even at low engine speeds.

The engine is engineered for operation on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), allowing a lifecycle emissions reduction of up to 90 percent over standard diesel fuel without sacrificing performance or maintenance intervals. Rehlko said it has also focused on serviceability by providing one-side service access and oil change intervals at 500 hours to reduce operational costs.

Further customization is available, Rehlko said, with options for flywheels, oil pans and other components.