Westport announces CNG solution for HPDI engines

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 November 2025

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, has announced development of a compressed natural gas (CNG) solution for use with the on-engine HPDI (high-pressure direct injection) fuel system of Cespira, Westport’s joint venture with the Volvo Group.

HPDI fuel injector developed by Westport Fuel Systems HPDI fuel injector developed by Westport Fuel Systems

The HPDI system has been commercially available for several years as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) solution. However, until now, CNG has not been an option. The new CNG solution leverages advanced high-pressure storage technology, designed to deliver the performance required for HPDI. According to Westport, the new platform will expand HPDI’s reach to markets that require a CNG-based solution, enhancing its accessibility and economic advantages.

An engineering truck equipped with a CNG system in Vancouver, Canada, is showcasing some of the potential of the technology’s real-world performance and fuel efficiency. Westport plans to have demonstration trucks with the full CNG system operating in real-world customer applications in 2026 to validate the system’s benefits under diverse operating conditions.

“Our goal has always been to deliver practical, affordable, and scalable solutions for fleets that need reliability and performance without compromising sustainability,” said Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport. “We believe that CNG with HPDI will give operators a clear advantage over other low-carbon technology options — helping fleets reduce costs, cut emissions and stay competitive in a changing market.”

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Cespira Volvo Group alternative fuel systems fleets sustainability Dan Sceli CNG solution HPDI (high-pressure direct injection) fuel system Vancouver Canada
