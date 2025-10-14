Cespira to supply customer truck trial

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a Vancouver, Canada-based supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation industry, announced that Cespira, its joint venture with the Volvo Group, has signed an agreement with and received full payment from a leading OEM for Cespira’s HPDI (High Pressure Direct Injection) components to be utilized in a customer truck trial.

The HDPI fuel system is designed to enable existing internal combustion engine architecture to operate with a variety of alternative fuels, including natural gas, renewable natural gas or bio-methane, syngas and hydrogen.

Cespira will deliver several hundred sets of a key component in support of the trial. The truck trial is designed to assess the market interest and viability of the direct injection system in certain heavy-duty trucking markets and is expected to form the basis upon which the OEM will determine whether to make a further investment to commercialize this system.

Cespira noted that some of the other system components that it did not supply for use during the trial have not been validated by Cespira.

Further information regarding the trial was not disclosed for commercially sensitive reasons.