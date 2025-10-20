MRS Electronic offers Deutsch DTM-equipped solutions

MRS Electronic, a provider of smart electronic solutions, is offering a line of robust CAN controllers and gateways equipped with proven Deutsch DTM connectors.

MRS Electronic CAN controllers and gateways with Deutsch DTM connectors. (Source: MRS Electronic)

According to the company, the Deutsch DTM series is known for its tightness against high water and dust (protection class IP6K8), vibration resistance and easy locking. It said this makes them especially suited for use in agricultural machinery, construction vehicles and commercial vehicle applications. The compact design also allows for use in tight installation spaces.

The integration of the connectors into the controllers and gateways offers such advantages as greater reliability and robust quality. The controllers are suitable for use in harsh environmental conditions, increasingly extreme weather conditions, high humidity and extreme temperatures.

The flexibility of the multifunction inputs enables modules with Deutsch DTM connectors to be used for various cross-industry applications, which MRS Electronic said makes it easy to control hydraulic valves and vehicle lighting or evaluate sensors.

The company currently has five controllers and gateways in its range that are available with DTM connector variants, including: