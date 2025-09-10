Arnold NextG to show Level 5 autonomous driving system at Agritechnica 2025

Controller from NX NextMotion autonomous driving system (Photo: Arnold NextG)

German tech firm Arnold NextG is to present its Level 5 autonomous machine operating system at Agritechnica 2025, which will take place in Hanover, Germany at the Deutsche Messe from November 9-15.

The company’s NX NextMotion drive-by-wire platform is described as being ‘at the heart of Level 5 autonomous driving’. The system supports machine operation without a safety driver, while Arnold NextG further states the system is street legal.

The system, which is platform and OEM independent, is reported to be in use across more than 3,000 projects.

NX NextMotion offers a quadruple-redundant autonomous system driven by modular software and hardware which controls all primary and secondary vehicle functions. The tech is said to be compliant with IEC 61506 (SIL 3) and ISO 26262 (ASIL-D) standards.

The scalable architecture employs the latest chip developments and ‘optimised’ computing power to integrate modules supporting customer needs. The system is suitable for a variety of applications, including agriculture, together with automotive, construction, mining and forestry.

Features include a patented force-feedback tech, predictive driving dynamics estimator and road condition analysis, optimised trajectory calculations and torque and angle-based longitudinal and lateral control. Otherwise manual systems are controlled using permanent magnet synchronous motors developed in-house.

At Agritechnica, Arnold NextG said that visitors will be able to see the latest version of the NX NextMotion system controlling vehicles operating without a steering column (so without a safety driver).