Modine supplies thermal management to Wisconsin bus fleet

Modine, a diversified supplier of thermal management technology and solutions, has announced a collaboration with RYDE Racine, the comprehensive public transportation system for Racine, Wis., where Modine’s global headquarters is based.

The City of Racine used funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to expand its EV fleet to up to 13 buses. To meet the Buy America standard set forth in the funding guidelines, RYDE Racine selected all-electric buses containing Modine EVantage thermal management systems to ensure they feature American-made components and systems from a hometown supplier, the announcement noted.

Modine’s EVantage Battery Thermal Management System. (Photo: Modine)

“Racine has set an ambitious goal to reduce the carbon footprint of our public transit system, and we’re achieving this objective bus by bus,” said Trevor Jung, Transit & Mobility Director at the City of Racine. “As we increase the size of our zero-emission bus fleet, Modine’s sophisticated thermal management system is essential for maintaining our transit program’s smooth operation, reliability, and efficiency.”

The City of Racine currently operates nine all-electric buses utilizing the EVantage thermal management system, with up to an additional four EVs on order.

According to Modine, its EVantage system can optimize inverter temperatures in all environments and improve the range, longevity and reliability of the city’s electric bus fleet along the nearly 700 stops it serves. The system combines proprietary heat exchanger technology with smart electronic products to deliver complete solutions designed to fit any chassis, it added, including zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles such as transit and school buses.

“Integrating our thermal management technology into the RYDE Racine electric buses marks a brilliant collaboration to achieve our shared goal of reducing transportation emissions and supporting our community,” said Terry Petersen, market development manager at Modine. “By partnering with RYDE Racine, we are proud to contribute to the sustainability efforts and innovation happening right in our backyard.”