John Deere releases flagship 1610G forwarder

1610G forwarder at work (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere has introdued a new addition to its G-Series of forestry machines, the 1610G forwarder. These are used to transport logs from the work site to where they are collected for transportation.

According to John Deere, the flagship variant was developed in response to customer wishes for a reliable machine which could improve productivity.

For example, the model features a high-performance engine which delivers 14% more power then the previous version. This results in 11% more tractive force than the machine in the next load-rating class.

Lifting is done with the CF75 XI Power+ boom, the most powerful in its class at John Deere. With a 10-meter extension and internal hoses, the addition is ideal for work in dense forests.

Despite the power increase, the 1610G maintains the same weight, meaning it retains the same ground pressure as the 1510G.

To help improve overall efficiency, the load space of the 1610G is 15% larger than the 1510G.

The new model ‘excels’ at both thinning and regeneration fellings. The integrated sorting system helps to speed up the handling of different types of timber to achieve greater efficiency.