Lidl Austria orders more eActros 600 BE trucks

Actros 600 trucks heading to Lidl stores in Austria (Photo: Mercedes-Benz Trucks)

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has received an order for 42 battery-electric eActros 600 heavy transporters from supermarket chain Lidl Austria.

The order follows an initial delivery of 14 eActros 600 trucks. The new order should be fulfilled by 2027.

The trucks will help Lidl to achieve the company’s goal of operating emissions-free from 2030. The supermarket chain already uses 100% green energy for recharging, which is supported by solar panels on building roof tops.

Jens Tittel, CEO Daimler Truck Austria: “We are very proud of the successful market launch of the eActros 600 in Austria. We are also delighted to support Lidl on its journey towards sustainable transport. This demonstrates that electrification in national long-haul and distribution transport is becoming a reality.”

The Lidl order comes as Mercedes-Benz Trucks marks the opening a charging park in Laakirchen, which will become part of a full recharging network.