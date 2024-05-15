Isuzu EV medium duty to feature Accelera powertrain

Isuzu North America Corporation announced development of an all-new zero-emission Class 6 and 7 truck for the U.S. and Canada utilizing an Accelera by Cummins powertrain. The truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership formed in May 2019.

The new F-series vehicle will consist of a low cab forward chassis powered by Accelera’s next-generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology. Expected to be available in 2026, it will further broaden Isuzu’s product lineup and powertrain offerings in the medium-duty segment.

“In line with our ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX) mid-term business plan, we continue to collaborate with Accelera by Cummins to deliver a variety of solutions for our customers that help reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Shaun Skinner, executive officer, Isuzu Motors Limited, and president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

“With the start of production of our Isuzu Class 5 N-Series EV coming this summer and with the future addition of the Isuzu battery-electric Class 6 and 7 truck, we will be able to provide zero-emission solutions across our product lineup,” he continued. “This will also improve the breadth of our overall offerings, providing customers the ability to choose the product and propulsion system that best fits their needs.”

Amy Davis, president, Accelera by Cummins, said she values the Isuzu-Cummins collaboration to help customers achieve zero emissions. “Partnership and collaboration is critical to supporting customers through the energy transition. Together with Isuzu, and our joint commitment to innovation, we will provide customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”

Isuzu invests in autonomy

Isuzu Motors Ltd. and Gatik AI will jointly design and develop a new low cab forward chassis that is compatible with the installation of an autonomous driving system. (Photo: Isuzu Motors)

Isuzu Motors Ltd., headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan, also announced this week an agreement with California-based Gatik AI, Inc. to further enhance development of the North American middle-mile Level 4 commercial vehicle driving business. Isuzu will invest $30 million in Gatik, described as the only company providing autonomous middle-mile logistics services in North America using Class 3 to 7 autonomous driving trucks.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly design and develop a new low cab forward chassis with safety performance that is compatible with the installation of an autonomous driving system, with the aim of starting mass production in 2027.