Applied Intuition and Isuzu Motors partner on autonomous trucks

Mountain View, Calif.-based Applied Intuition, a vehicle software supplier, and Isuzu Motors announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Isuzu Motors plans to develop and offer autonomous trucking solutions. Applied Intuition said the partnership will optimize commercial logistics, addressing recent concerns surrounding critical driver shortages.

Applied Intuition and Isuzu Motors have entered into a partnership to develop autonomous commercial trucks. (Photo: Applied Intuition)

In response to truck driver overwork in Japan, which Applied Intuition said is a major public health issue, the Japanese government capped annual work hours at 3,300 hours. However, this has raised concerns about driver shortages in an industry already anticipating a 36 percent decline in drivers by 2030, the company said. According to Applied Intuition, the partnership with Isuzu Motors will expand logistics solutions and mitigate driver shortages by introducing advanced autonomous driving technology in Japan.

Applied Intuition said its technology is designed and developed with its customers’ needs in mind, enabling OEMs to build safe and intelligent autonomous systems and ensuring they have the necessary solutions for accelerated autonomy development, validation, and deployment.

“Applied Intuition is in the business of enabling our OEM customers to deploy next-generation technology in their vehicles,” said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. “In this case, we’re advancing commercial trucking autonomy with Isuzu.”

Shinsuke Minami, representative director, president and COO of Isuzu Motors, said the partnership will significantly advance Isuzu’s plans to launch an autonomous trucking business.

“This strategic partnership will serve as a strong driving force for our goal to create and offer solutions to challenges faced by our customers and society as a whole,” he said.