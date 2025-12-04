Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Challenger 2 tank APUs to be remanufactured by DiPerk

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

04 December 2025

Perkins 404C engine which will be remanufactured by DiPerk Perkins 404C engine which will be remanufactured by DiPerk (Photo: Van Kappel)

UK-based military engineering company Van Kappel is to have 50 engines remanufactured by DiPerk Power Solutions as part of a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence.

The contract will see DiPerk remanufacture the Perkins 404C engines used as auxiliary power units (APUs) in ESW (Equipment System Workshops) Challenger 2 tanks.

The APUs deliver power for radios, turret movement, sighting systems and other functions without having to use the main engine (also supplied by Perkins). This uses less fuel and also makes the tank’s heat signature smaller, reducing the chance of detection.

The contract will see between six and eight engines remanufactured each month at the DiPerk workshop in Peterborough, UK.

Gavin Lester, head of Service at DiPerk Power Solutions said: “While not a traditional candidate for remanufacture, due to its age, cost and complexity, the Perkins 404C is a stalwart in the UK’s defence arsenal. This is why it was deemed a worthy candidate for remanufacture. The partnership will see the engines remanufactured to like-new condition, creating a sustainable and cost-effective solution, particularly where there are large numbers of engines that need servicing.”

He continued: “These engines are known for robust performance, fuel efficiency and reliability and the remanufacturing process is a sustainable way to give these powerful compact engines a second life, with no impact on their performance value.”

As part of the remanufacturing process the engines will be stripped, with any reusable parts salvaged. Van Kappel will supply remanufactured pumps for the engines.

The finished units will then be rebuilt, tested and returned for commissioning.

Ian Vaissiere, general manager at Van Kappel said: “Our contract with DiPerk represents the perfect partnership for our needs. The expert support from the team has ensured a seamless process where the 404C engines are remanufactured and returned to us efficiently, and to the highest calibre.”

DiPerk Power Solutions Van Kappel UK Ministry of Defence auxiliary power units (APUs) remanufacturing process engines Gavin Lester Ian Vaissiere Perkins 404C engine Challenger 2 tanks UK Peterborough
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Rolls-Royce, AVK strengthen power gen partnership
Five-year contract signed for mtu emergency power generators from the 4000 series
Research project aims to advance predictive engine safety
Initiative seeks to advance engine safety and reliability via advanced predictive technologies
Retrofitted electric mini excavator now available for hire
The Kubota machine was refitted by WHC Hire Services
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download