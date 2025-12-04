Challenger 2 tank APUs to be remanufactured by DiPerk

Perkins 404C engine which will be remanufactured by DiPerk (Photo: Van Kappel)

UK-based military engineering company Van Kappel is to have 50 engines remanufactured by DiPerk Power Solutions as part of a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence.

The contract will see DiPerk remanufacture the Perkins 404C engines used as auxiliary power units (APUs) in ESW (Equipment System Workshops) Challenger 2 tanks.

The APUs deliver power for radios, turret movement, sighting systems and other functions without having to use the main engine (also supplied by Perkins). This uses less fuel and also makes the tank’s heat signature smaller, reducing the chance of detection.

The contract will see between six and eight engines remanufactured each month at the DiPerk workshop in Peterborough, UK.

Gavin Lester, head of Service at DiPerk Power Solutions said: “While not a traditional candidate for remanufacture, due to its age, cost and complexity, the Perkins 404C is a stalwart in the UK’s defence arsenal. This is why it was deemed a worthy candidate for remanufacture. The partnership will see the engines remanufactured to like-new condition, creating a sustainable and cost-effective solution, particularly where there are large numbers of engines that need servicing.”

He continued: “These engines are known for robust performance, fuel efficiency and reliability and the remanufacturing process is a sustainable way to give these powerful compact engines a second life, with no impact on their performance value.”

As part of the remanufacturing process the engines will be stripped, with any reusable parts salvaged. Van Kappel will supply remanufactured pumps for the engines.

The finished units will then be rebuilt, tested and returned for commissioning.

Ian Vaissiere, general manager at Van Kappel said: “Our contract with DiPerk represents the perfect partnership for our needs. The expert support from the team has ensured a seamless process where the 404C engines are remanufactured and returned to us efficiently, and to the highest calibre.”