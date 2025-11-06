Rolls-Royce, Forsee Power sign strategic partnership

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and Forsee Power, a supplier of battery systems for commercial and industrial vehicles, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership to jointly develop battery electric propulsion solutions for industrial and transport applications. The collaboration aims to significantly advance electrification and the energy transition in industrial applications. The signing ceremony took place in Paris on 30 October.

Dr Jonathan Chen, senior vice president at Roll-Royce and Christophe Gurtner, chairman and CEO at Forsee Power. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

“Forsee Power combines excellent expertise in high-voltage and high-power systems with global manufacturing competence and an impressive track record,” said Dr. Jonathan Chen, senior vice president at Roll-Royce. “This makes the company an ideal partner for us. Together, we will deliver solutions that help our customers decarbonise their applications while significantly increasing efficiency and performance.”

As part of this agreement, signed for an initial period of 5 years, Forsee Power will be the main supplier of battery systems to electrification projects from Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems division. In addition, the companies will work together to develop and deliver advanced monitoring and analytics solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into automation solutions.

Rolls-Royce said it, along with Forsee Power, will aim for a long-term partnership with the joint development of new innovations, contributing to the technology roadmap of both parties. The two groups will combine their expertise to design high-performance battery systems that meet the highest performance standards with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and sustainability.

“This partnership between Forsee Power and Rolls-Royce reflects a shared commitment to innovation and energy transition,” said Christophe Gurtner, Chairman and CEO at Forsee Power. “Our battery systems, offering dedicated to very demanding applications, meets the needs of Rolls-Royce to rely on one battery expert in the electrification of their applications. This partnership marks a strategic milestone for Forsee Power. It demonstrates our ability to collaborate with global leaders to accelerate the electrification of industrial uses and strengthen our international presence.”