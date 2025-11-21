Responsive Image Banner

BKT appoints three in France, South America

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

21 November 2025

Cadu Accica (Photos: BKT)

Global off-highway tire manufacturer Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT) announced it is extending its Original Equipment (OE) division by appointing three specialists for South America and France. The expansion in these key markets, it said, is aimed at building a “more powerful, customer-focused brand presence through enhanced technical engagement and close collaboration with the entire OEM ecosystem.”

Cadu Accica has been appointed as head, OEM South America. He brings to the role 19 years of experience in the specialty tire industry, with a proven record in business development, marketing and sales in LATAM. In his new role, Accica will lead OE partnerships, delivering value through customer proximity and long-term collaboration.

Lincoln Sugimoto

Lincoln Sugimoto joins BKT as OEM technical manager, South America. Sugimoto has a 15-year background in engineering and project management, including key roles in the specialty tire and material handling industries. In his new role, he will ensure that OEMs in South America receive high-quality technical support.

Rémi Morin

In France, Rémi Morin has been named brand specification manager. He brings more than 12 years of experience with a major global OEM and a decade of international leadership across smart farming, mobility and innovation. In his new role, Morin will lead BKT’s strategic engagement with tractor dealers in France.

“These appointments reflect our bold commitment to scaling our OE business worldwide — with Europe and South America being critical parts of that journey,” said Ludovic Revel, president, Global OEM, BKT. “Remi, Cadu, and Lincoln bring passion, expertise and a shared belief in performance through partnership and innovation. Their arrival enhances our ability to engage with OEMs at the highest level and deliver long-term value across regions.”

