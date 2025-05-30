BKT targets $2.6B in revenue by 2030

At its recent Board of Directors meeting, India-based tire manufacturer BKT (Balkrishna Industries Ltd.) presented its new five-year strategic plan, aiming to achieve total revenues of approximately USD $2.6 billion (INR 23,000 Crores) by 2030. The plan includes total investments of USD 400 million (INR 3,500 Crores), to be funded primarily through internal funding.

The strategic plan focuses on three main areas: strengthening leadership in the Off-Highway Tires (OHT) sector, expanding the Carbon Black business and entering new tire categories for the Indian market.

In the OHT segment, BKT said it will continue to consolidate its global leadership in the agricultural sector while progressively strengthening its position in rubber tracks, mining, industrial and construction segments. Following the official commercialization of its rubber tracks, the Board has approved the expansion of the dedicated production facility, expected to be operational in the second half of 2026. In parallel, the company will continue to develop its mining range, supported by its proprietary all-steel radial technology up to 57 in., complementing the existing Bias range.

BKT shows Multiforce BK T92 track at Bauma New rubber track features ‘endless belting’ design for a long working life

Geographically, growth efforts will focus on the Americas, India and select international markets, while maintaining a steady presence in Europe.

In the Carbon Black business, BKT said it has built a solid foundation over the past three years, positioning itself as a strategic partner for major tire manufacturers in India and internationally. In addition, the company is strengthening its presence in the specialty carbon black segment, targeting high-performance non-tire applications. This non-tire segment — which includes both specialty and advanced carbon black grades — is expected to become a key pillar of growth in BKT’s Carbon Black business.

To support this trajectory, the Board has approved an expansion of production capacity from 200,000 to 360,000 metric tons per year, which includes the development of advanced carbon black. The project is scheduled for completion by early 2026.

BKT tire manufacturing facility. (Photo: BKT)

The third strategic pillar concerns entry into new tires categories. Following strong results in the Indian OHT segments and considering the strong Indian economic growth, the company announced the development and launch of two new product lines for the domestic market: Truck & Bus Radial (TBR) and Passenger Car Radial (PCR).

TBR tires pilot are scheduled for launch in Q4 of FY25–26 and will then be gradually ramped up, followed by PCR tires pilot in Q3 of FY26–27, which will then be gradually ramped up. These new verticals are expected to contribute around 20% of overall sales by 2030.

The plan is built on an integrated and efficient industrial structure, leveraging shared infrastructure and resources, existing synergies between production hubs and consolidated brand investments. BKT said this approach will allow the company to scale without compromising profitability.