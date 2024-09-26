Ludovic Revel named BKT President Global OEM

Off-highway tire manufacturer BKT has announced the appointment of Ludovic Revel as president, Global OEM. Revel will report directly to Lucia Salmaso, managing director of BKT Europe.

Ludovic Revel

According to the Indian multinational, Revel’s appointment is intended to strengthen its growth strategy in the OEM channel and help to consolidate its brand visibility among the major global players in the agricultural, industrial and earthmoving sectors. He brings nearly three decades of experience in the off-highway tire market gained at leading global companies, where he successfully achieved results in implementing business development plans and accomplishing medium- and long-term financial goals, BKT noted.

As President Global OEM, Revel will lead a dedicated team whose members will contribute to the company’s expansion in the OEM channel, leveraging a plan aimed at exploring new markets, new business and development opportunities.

“It is an honor for me to join a company that is deeply rooted in sound traditional values but has a strong international perspective, a clear strategy and strong ambitions for the years to come,” said Ludovic Revel, President Global OEM at BKT. “The focus of the new strategy will certainly be on building long-term relationships with OEMs worldwide, leveraging on common vision, as well as on an open and transparent dialogue, which will drive the customer satisfaction and company’s success in the global OEM channel.”

Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director at BKT, added, “At this crucial time for our industry, the joining of Ludovic Revel means a significant enhancement of our team. Under his guidance, BKT not only will respond to market challenges, but also position itself as a reliable partner in the global Off-Highway tire industry. His experience and leadership will be essential to our expansion process and to consolidating our global presence, with the goal of achieving other ambitious and unprecedented milestones.”