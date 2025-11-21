Responsive Image Banner

Volvo Penta names new Certified Uptime Dealers

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

21 November 2025

Volvo Penta announced it has designated Charles Equipment Energy Systems, Des Plaines, Ill., and Lightning Unlimited, Tomball, Texas, as new Certified Uptime Dealers, expanding its specialized industrial service network in North America. Introduced in 2024, the Certified Uptime Dealer program recognizes partners that meet Volvo Penta’s highest operational standards, including 24-hour emergency service, quick on-site response times, advanced tooling, parts availability and comprehensive service contracts.

Charles Equipment Energy Systems is a Chicago-area provider of turnkey power solutions. It has more than six decades of power-assurance experience, specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of backup and prime power generator systems for industrial, commercial, municipal and institutional customers. The company earned its certification by demonstrating consistent excellence in response times, first-time-fix quality, technician training hours, safety compliance and OEM-grade tooling.

“Partnering with Volvo Penta has strengthened our foundation for driving customer confidence in performance and service continuity,” said Mike Biehl, vice president of Charles Equipment Energy Systems. “Earning certification as a Volvo Penta Certified Uptime Dealer validates our continued focus on helping customers achieve maximum reliability in their power systems. Together, we are increasing the service footprint by supporting a growing number of OEMs in the field with Volvo Penta-powered generators.”

Lightning Unlimited is an industrial service provider based in Houston’s north side. It provides fast diagnostics, on-site repairs, preventive maintenance and warranty support across Texas and into Louisiana. The company secured Certified Uptime Dealer status through its technician-first culture, 24/7 coverage and strict alignment with Volvo Penta dealer operating standards.

“Through our collaboration with Volvo Penta, we’re committed to giving customers access to world-class technical resources and genuine parts to ensure their operations stay running smoothly and safely,” said Don Jones, owner of Lightning Unlimited. “Joining the Certified Uptime Dealer Program reflects how our team approaches every service call with urgency, precision and accountability.”

In meeting the program’s certification standards, Charles Equipment and Lightning Unlimited “have demonstrated exceptional commitment to uptime, operational efficiency and support for the company’s growing industrial customer base,” said Volvo Penta.

“We’re committed to advancing our Certified Uptime Dealer Program as an incentive for dealerships and a way to enhance our overall service network,” Victor Falkenby, director of dealer development for Volvo Penta. “Charles Equipment and Lightning Unlimited both share our commitment to uptime, technical excellence and customer satisfaction. We’re proud to welcome them into the network as trusted partners who will continue to elevate customer service standards.”

