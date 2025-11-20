Responsive Image Banner

DiPerk delivers engines to the British Antarctic Survey

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

20 November 2025

BAS Discovery building (in blue) uses Perkins engines for power BAS Discovery building (in blue) uses Perkins engines for power (Photo: DiPerk)

Perkins engine specialist DiPerk Power Solutions has delivered bespoke training and three additional Perkins engines to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) to support its new Discovery building.

The new building will serve as a hub for BAS operations including air transport, logistics and more. The collaborative effort has to contend with some of the most demanding weather conditions in the world.

DiPerk has already supplied two 1506 engines and related spare parts. The additional engines will help to deliver continuous power to the facility.

Training was also carried out so the BAS engineers working at the Antarctic site can ensure the Perkins engines operate at full capacity.

Gavin Lester, head of Service at DiPerk Power Solutions, said: “As the engineers will be heading out to Antarctica for up to 12 months, it is essential they are equipped with the specific knowledge needed to maintain these engines as an essential part of the back up supply at the facility.”

Multiple engines were delivered so that if one fails, the others can act as a ready backup. This is critical in such unforgiving locations.

Lester said: “Working with BAS meant tackling challenges like extreme cold – with temperatures plummeting to -35°C – and the site’s isolated location meant carefully considered solutions were required. Given the harsh conditions and infrequent supply runs, it wasn’t feasible to provide off-the-shelf solutions.

“The spare components we provided will give the on-site team added peace of mind that they can confidently maintain the engines in their isolated location – where calling in an engineer isn’t exactly straightforward.”

The Discovery building will also leverage combined heat and power, capturing heat from the engines to use in heating and cooling systems.

