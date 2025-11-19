Responsive Image Banner

Caterpillar, Vertiv collaborate for data center energy optimization

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

19 November 2025

Agreement aims to enhance data center efficiency, resiliency and deployment timelines.

Caterpillar Inc. and Vertiv, a supplier of digital infrastructure, will collaborate on advanced energy optimization solutions for data centers. The initiative will integrate Vertiv’s power distribution and cooling portfolio with the product and expertise of Caterpillar and its subsidiary Solar Turbines in power generation and CCHP (combined cooling, heat and power) to deliver architectures that simplify deployment, accelerate time-to-power and optimize performance for data center operations.

(Illustration: Caterpillar)

“As AI-driven workloads continue to accelerate, the demand for robust and scalable power infrastructure and cooling is becoming increasingly critical,” said Jason Kaiser, group president of Caterpillar Power & Energy. “Our collaboration with Vertiv will enable us to deliver integrated, on-site energy solutions that lower PUE and meet customers’ evolving needs.”

The collaboration is intended to address the growing demand for on-site energy solutions that deliver reliable power and cooling. Together, the companies will be able to offer a fully integrated solution with validated interfaces and performance, enabling customers to accelerate design, installation and deployment.

Caterpillar and Solar Turbines will supply power generation solutions, such as natural gas turbines and reciprocating engines, to deliver dependable, scalable electric power and thermal energy for CCHP.

Vertiv will provide a complete portfolio of power and cooling solutions and services, packaged as modular, pre-designed blocks, to shorten design cycles and standardize deployment.

“This collaboration with Caterpillar and Solar Turbines is a cornerstone of our Bring Your Own Power & Cooling (BYOP&C) strategy and aligns seamlessly with our grid-to-chip framework by offering resilient, on-site power generation solutions. This is optimal for customers looking to reduce or eliminate grid dependence,” said Gio Albertazzi, CEO, at Vertiv, Westerville, Ohio. “By combining our complementary technologies, portfolios and expertise, we are enabling coordinated integration. Our pre-engineered, interoperability-tested building blocks let customers execute design, build and deploy concurrently, with predictable system performance.”

Customer advantages:

  • Accelerate Time-to-Power - by utilizing predesigned, modular reference architectures to speed up deployment time.
  • Lower PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) – enables improved energy efficiency and carbon footprint because the system is optimized end-to-end: power, cooling, distribution and dynamic load management, compared to traditional design.
  • Global lifecycle support - the offering is backed by the trusted, global service and support networks of Vertiv and Caterpillar.

Caterpillar said the initiative will address the growing demand for on-site energy solutions and offers a coordinated, customer-first approach to solution design and implementation. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) represents a pivotal step in further refining this ecosystem, it said, enabling customers to overcome energy constraints and deploy optimized AI centers.

