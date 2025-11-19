Junkins named director of CMA/Double Coin

Double Coin Tyre Group and its subsidiary CMA LLC, a tire manufacturer and its distributor, announced the appointment of Cara Junkins as director, OTR and Ag for North and Central America. Junkins will oversee the company’s expansion of products in off-the-road (OTR) tire and agricultural tire sales, with a focus on new markets and opportunities.

Cara Junkins

Based in St. Louis, Junkins brings over three decades of tire industry experience to Double Coin, with a track record in sales leadership, product engineering, and customer and OEM relationships. Her previous roles include senior sales and management positions with Global Rubber Industries (GRI Tires), Yokohama-TWS (formerly Trelleborg Wheel Systems), Titan International and Continental Tire.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cara to the CMA and Double Coin team,” said Aaron Murphy, senior vice president for CMA/Double Coin, based in Monrovia, Calif. “Her extensive experience in both the OTR and ag segments, combined with her ability to drive strategic growth and build lasting customer partnerships, makes her a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Made in China, Double Coin has been marketed in the U.S. since 1992 through distributors, truck stops and servicing dealers. Its products include truck and bus radial, as well as radial OTR tires.

“This is an exciting time to be part of Double Coin and Özka’s continued growth,” Junkins said. “Our focus will be on strengthening CMA’s dealer and distribution network, expanding our footprint, and driving brand growth in key markets throughout North and Central America.”

Özka Tyres is an agriculture tire brand based in Türkiye that is distributed by CMA.