Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Compact hydraulics configuration tool launched

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 November 2025

Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce announced the launch of i-CHoose, described as an all-in-one compact hydraulics configuration tool intended to streamline the design of compact hydraulic systems.

Bosch Rexroth, HydraForce introduce i-CHoose compact hydraulics configuration tool i-CHoose features built-in 2D and 3D visualization tools that confirm layouts at every stage. (Source: Bosch Rexroth)

According to the companies, the design software is the industry’s first unified workflow for configuring hydraulic integrated circuits (HICs), compact directional valves (CDVs) and compact power modules (CPMs). It delivers manifold configuration tools in a more comprehensive platform supported by the Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce product catalogs and paired with built-in visualization tools.

The new platform incorporates Bosch Rexroth’s EDH and EDG valve families, allowing both standalone and hybrid directional valve configurations. Engineers can select, arrange and validate CDVs with detailed component data and built-in error checking. i-CHoose also extends into CPM design, enabling configuration of hydraulic power units and modules using Bosch Rexroth’s CPM catalog.

i-CHoose features built-in 2D and 3D visualization tools that confirm layouts at every stage. Engineers can design custom HICs using drag-and-drop functionality to place, size and validate each component within a complete hydraulic circuit. The system also supports a range of export formats, including 3D STEP files, DXFs, PDFs and detailed technical drawings, enabling integration between engineering, purchasing and production teams. Regular updates add new components and enhancements.

i-CHoose is available for free download via either company’s websites.

Bosch Rexroth HydraForce compact hydraulics configuration tool compact hydraulic systems hydraulic integrated circuits (HICs) i-CHoose EDH valve families
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Bobcat combines two generators in one
PG1140 pairs two PG570 portable generators in one rugged package
DiPerk delivers engines to the British Antarctic Survey
Engines use CHP to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact
MWM launches new TCG 4170 V20 gen set
New gas gen set has control functions to streamline maintenance schedules
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download