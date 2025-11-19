Compact hydraulics configuration tool launched

Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce announced the launch of i-CHoose, described as an all-in-one compact hydraulics configuration tool intended to streamline the design of compact hydraulic systems.

i-CHoose features built-in 2D and 3D visualization tools that confirm layouts at every stage. (Source: Bosch Rexroth)

According to the companies, the design software is the industry’s first unified workflow for configuring hydraulic integrated circuits (HICs), compact directional valves (CDVs) and compact power modules (CPMs). It delivers manifold configuration tools in a more comprehensive platform supported by the Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce product catalogs and paired with built-in visualization tools.

The new platform incorporates Bosch Rexroth’s EDH and EDG valve families, allowing both standalone and hybrid directional valve configurations. Engineers can select, arrange and validate CDVs with detailed component data and built-in error checking. i-CHoose also extends into CPM design, enabling configuration of hydraulic power units and modules using Bosch Rexroth’s CPM catalog.

i-CHoose features built-in 2D and 3D visualization tools that confirm layouts at every stage. Engineers can design custom HICs using drag-and-drop functionality to place, size and validate each component within a complete hydraulic circuit. The system also supports a range of export formats, including 3D STEP files, DXFs, PDFs and detailed technical drawings, enabling integration between engineering, purchasing and production teams. Regular updates add new components and enhancements.

i-CHoose is available for free download via either company’s websites.