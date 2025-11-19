Responsive Image Banner

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles gets new leader

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 November 2025

Torsten Schmidt will become managing director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Torsten Schmidt

Daimler Truck announced that Torsten Schmidt, currently CFO of Mercedes-Benz do Brazil, will become managing director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, with a planned start in early 2026. In his new role, he will report to Achim Puchert, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Schmidt joined Daimler in 1997, and over the past 28 years, has held numerous senior positions in Germany, India, Japan and Brazil. He has led teams at various production sites, in the sales organization and central functions at Daimler Truck, Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Daimler Truck Asia, gaining experience in business transformation in Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prior to his role as CFO of Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, he was based in Japan responsible for Finance and Controlling of Daimler Truck’s business in Asia.

“Torsten is an experienced and respected leader whose global and intercultural expertise are matched by a proven ability to deliver results,” said Puchert. “His strong leadership qualities, strategic vision, financial proficiency, and comprehensive knowledge of the entire value chain make him the perfect fit for his new role and to drive our business forward.”

Schmidt succeeds Satyakam Arya, current CEO, who has been nominated as the designated president and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan.

“My heartfelt thanks go to Satyakam - an outstanding leader with exceptional expertise in commercial vehicle operations and a deep commitment to customer success,” said Puchert. “Satyakam has been a driving force behind Daimler India Commercial Vehicles’ success and together with his team he has established a solid footprint. We wish him all the best in his new role.”

