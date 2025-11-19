New digital service from Ponsse monitors emissions

Forest machine manufacturer Ponsse said its new Manager system collects data produced by its equipment and converts it to user-friendly reports.

“We’re constantly developing digital solutions for our customers’ needs. Accordingly, we developed the new features, Emissions Report and Map Tools, in cooperation with our network,” said Petteri Tuomisto, sales manager of Digital Services, Ponsse. “We’re constantly developing the Ponsse Manager Pro package to help forest machine owners, operators and office workers better plan and monitor their activities, making their daily work easier and more productive.”

One of the features included in the Ponsse Manager Pro service package calculates and presents machine-specific, site-specific, and forest company-specific emissions created by harvesters and forwarders during specified periods. The Emissions Report tool monitors site-specific emissions to help reduce fuel consumption which efficiently supports meeting both environmental requirements and business targets. In addition, improved emission control benefits forest companies, forest owners and surrounding societies alike. (Illustration: Ponsse)

Available as the paid Ponsse Manager Pro and the free Ponsse Manager Standard service package, the company said the system brings improved transparency and control to the work of forest machine owners, operators and office workers.

Ponsse Manager map tools reportedly works seamlessly with the forwarders of all manufacturers. While a Ponsse harvester is required to provide data, any forwarder — including subcontractor forwarder — can be connected to the system.

Painting a picture of logging sites

The Map Tools are a new core feature of the Ponsse Manager Pro service package. They can show machine routes and harvester production rates by assortment on a map, said the company, which allows forwarder operators to check how many stems are waiting for transport in the forest as well as what is already in storage.

“In the forest, harvester operators may encounter places that they must mark for forwarders, including obstacles, soft ground and other important features. The Map Tools function allows the operator to mark these on a map as points of interest, POI,” said Tuomisto. “Snowfall may cover logs even between shifts, making it difficult to identify the tree species and locate stems. Production monitoring helps forwarder operators determine the right assortments and quantities quickly, which keeps their work smooth, effective and on schedule.”

Emissions reporting

Ponsse has also included an Emissions Report function in the Manager Pro service package that calculates and shows the atmospheric CO₂ emissions of harvesters and forwarders on the machine, site and company level for a given period.

“The monitoring of site-specific emissions helps reduce fuel consumption, which effectively supports the meeting of both environmental requirements and business goals,” said Tuomisto. “Emission reporting also helps to identify which machines are best suited for different logging sites. The reports provide different perspectives to emissions: from individual machines to the company level by working method or period.”