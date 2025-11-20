MWM launches new TCG 4170 V20 gen set

TCG 4170 V20 gen set (Photo: MWM)

MWM has unveiled its new TCG 4170 V20 R gaseous fuel gen set, the first model in the new TCG 4170 series.

According to MWM the new model can achieve electrical efficiency of 46%, which helps to reduce the total cost of ownership. At full load the new model has a total efficiency of up to 89.6%, making it suitable for combined heat and power (CHP) applications.

To further support this, the TCG 4170 V20 has been designed with ease of maintenance in mind, while ‘robust’ components should help to deliver low lifecycle costs.

The new gen set has been designed to use natural gas or propane. Later variants will allow use of biogas, coal gas and hydrogen in blends of up to 25%. The wide range of fuel types is intended to deliver customer sustainability goals.

MWM stated that the gen set is able to start, synchronize with the grid and deliver full load in four and a half minutes. It also offers high load step performance and stable power output.

The new model can operate in ambient temperatures of up to 45C and at altitudes up to 700 meters.

Other features include the new TCS control system which brings together gen set and plant management functions. This allows secure, scalable and flexible management of distributed energy, ranging from a single gen set unit to a complete CHP installation. The TCS system can monitor operating data and carry out self diagnosis of possible issues to maximize up time.

There is also the VisionLink system to support equipment management, including real-time monitoring of gen set operating parameters which can help streamline maintenance schedules. Performance analytics help maximize operational efficiency and productivity.