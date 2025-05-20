Himoinsa offers new family of gen-set controllers

Himoinsa CE8 family of control systems. (Photo: HImoinsa)

Power technology solutions provider Himoinsa has launched the CE8 family of control systems with the aim of offering increasingly intelligent and connected solutions for the management of generator sets. The launch is part of a broader digitalization and connectivity strategy to create a cloud-based communication circuit capable of linking equipment within a fleet and enabling remote management, the company added.

The new CEM8, CEA8 and CEC8 controllers have been designed to adapt to the complete portfolio of Himoinsa gen-sets and are compatible with both diesel and gas engines with electronic or mechanical systems. The native control unit has been developed specifically for power generation, with enhanced navigation to ensure optimum performance. The native design makes nstallation, programming and commissioning quick and easy.

The CEM8 control system is for mobile and stationary gen-sets, while the CEA8 model is mainly for generators requiring automatic response and the CEC8 model is for installation in external switchboards. Key features include:

Programmable PLC with the ability to program in five different languages

Advanced and remote real-time management of operating parameters

Intuitive and user-friendly interface

Native integration with HG Suite for remote monitoring and control from PC or mobile devices

Safety systems and alarms

Integrated USB, CAN, Modbus TCP/IP, Modbus RS485, SNMP and modem communication for mobile connectivity

All have native IoT connectivity capabilities and integrate with HG platforms, offering a 360 solution for remote monitoring and control of the equipment fleet. The Himoinsa connectivity map is powered by NEURON, which integrates all communication flows and makes it possible to share machine operation and performance data with external customer platforms via APIs.

“CE8 control units are not only an advanced generator set management system, but also the key to enabling full connectivity within Himoinsa’s digital ecosystem,” said Celso Sánchez, Director of Connectivity Programmes and Cloud Systems. “Their integration with NEURON and HG Suite platforms allows the interconnection of equipment within a fleet, ensuring a constant flow of data in the cloud to optimize their operability. Through this communication circuit, Himoinsa equipment can even interact with other third-party platforms that our customers have previously integrated.”

The control systems comply with international standards, including EN IEC 62311 (communication network) / EN 61010-1 (electrical safety) / EN 61326-1 (electromagnetic compatibility) / EN 60529 (sealing) and are prepared for CRA (Cyber Resilience) compliance.