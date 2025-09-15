VIDEO: Caterpillar G3520K Gas Gen-set Targets Evolving Energy Needs

Eliza Squire, territory manager- Northeast USA, for Caterpillar’s Large Electric Power Division, shares how the new 2,500- to 2,541-kW G3520K gas generator set is designed to meet customers’ evolving energy, sustainability and reliability needs. The new model comes in three configurations, all of which provide enhanced transient response, fuel flexibility and CHP readiness in a compact, power dense package. It will be produced at Caterpillar’s Lafayette (Indiana) Large Engine Center.