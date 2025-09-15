Related Articles
Scania expands off-road electrification offering
Rehlko showcases engine applications at third ‘Demo Days’
China-based Yuchai enters mass production with electric models
Craig Paylor back as LGMG NA president
Construction equipment sales in Italy rise 3% despite export slump
Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in German

VIDEO: Caterpillar G3520K Gas Gen-set Targets Evolving Energy Needs

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

15 September 2025

Eliza Squire, territory manager- Northeast USA, for Caterpillar’s Large Electric Power Division, shares how the new 2,500- to 2,541-kW G3520K gas generator set is designed to meet customers’ evolving energy, sustainability and reliability needs. The new model comes in three configurations, all of which provide enhanced transient response, fuel flexibility and CHP readiness in a compact, power dense package. It will be produced at Caterpillar’s Lafayette (Indiana) Large Engine Center.

Caterpillar Caterpillar’s Large Electric Power Division Caterpillar’s Lafayette (Indiana) Large Engine Center G3520K gas generator set 2,500- to 2,541-kW energy, sustainability and reliability needs Caterpillar G3520K gas generator set
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will receive access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Construction Equipment Industry.'

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA