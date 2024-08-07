Cat adds to Fast Response natural gas gen-set line

Caterpillar Inc.’s new G3520 Fast Response natural-gas generator set for 50-Hz applications offers enhanced load acceptance and transient response for mission-critical operations. The power-dense unit is suited for applications including hospitals, data centers, retail complexes, schools, government buildings and universities, as well as research and industrial facilities.

Caterpillar’s new G3520 Fast Response natural-gas generator set for 50-Hz applications. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The latest addition to Caterpillar’s natural gas power solutions offering fast response capabilities provides 2.6 MW (3,250 kVA) for emergency standby and demand response. Engineered to address the ISO8528-5 G2 standard, it starts and accepts load from a cold start in 10 seconds and is capable of receiving and recovering from a 100% block load, Caterpillar stated.

The G3520 Fast Response includes the EMCP 4 control system, which provides engine and gen-set control, protection and monitoring. The control system’s Ethernet communication capabilities are designed to ease integration into building management systems. Eexpanded features include a gas train, package-mounted radiators and simplified wiring for easier installation.

The new gen-set can be configured with the Cat Energy Control System (ECS), a suite of integrated, connected and scalable controllers. According to Caterpillar, the ECS allows customers to manage energy needs ranging from a single gen-set to cohesive full site microgrid solutions that optimize multiple power generation sources.

The G3520 Fast Response gen-set is now available at the company’s dealer locations worldwide.