Cat adds to Fast Response natural gas gen-set line
07 August 2024
Caterpillar Inc.’s new G3520 Fast Response natural-gas generator set for 50-Hz applications offers enhanced load acceptance and transient response for mission-critical operations. The power-dense unit is suited for applications including hospitals, data centers, retail complexes, schools, government buildings and universities, as well as research and industrial facilities.
The latest addition to Caterpillar’s natural gas power solutions offering fast response capabilities provides 2.6 MW (3,250 kVA) for emergency standby and demand response. Engineered to address the ISO8528-5 G2 standard, it starts and accepts load from a cold start in 10 seconds and is capable of receiving and recovering from a 100% block load, Caterpillar stated.
The G3520 Fast Response includes the EMCP 4 control system, which provides engine and gen-set control, protection and monitoring. The control system’s Ethernet communication capabilities are designed to ease integration into building management systems. Eexpanded features include a gas train, package-mounted radiators and simplified wiring for easier installation.
The new gen-set can be configured with the Cat Energy Control System (ECS), a suite of integrated, connected and scalable controllers. According to Caterpillar, the ECS allows customers to manage energy needs ranging from a single gen-set to cohesive full site microgrid solutions that optimize multiple power generation sources.
The G3520 Fast Response gen-set is now available at the company’s dealer locations worldwide.
