Volvo Penta, Central Power expand industrial power support

Volvo Penta is partnering with Central Power Systems & Services, an industrial power distributor, to deliver support for industrial customers across Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The collaboration combines Volvo Penta’s industrial power systems portfolio with Central Power’s regional expertise and service infrastructure, providing a broad range of services for OEMs and operators in the region.

“Central Power brings unmatched local expertise, a strong service network and a customer-first culture that aligns perfectly with our own,” said Daren Tasker, vice president of industrial sales and services for Volvo Penta North America. “With Central Power as our industrial distribution partner for these three states, we’re enhancing our ability to provide products and aftermarket support in this key area.”

With 20 locations and more than 600 employees, Central Power is positioned to serve industrial customers throughout the Midwest. The company employs more than 270 technicians and operates a fleet upwards of 125 service trucks. Locations in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma will serve as regional hubs for Volvo Penta’s power solutions, services and technical support.

“At Central Power, we’ve built our reputation on treating customers like family, and our partnership with Volvo Penta strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise,” said Robin Roberts, CEO and chairman of Central Power. “From driving high-quality service to delivering engineering support, this collaboration empowers us to go the extra mile to improve efficiency and help customers maximize uptime.”

As a Volvo Penta distributor, Central Power will offer a full suite of services, including engineering consultation and application integration, maintenance and repair capabilities, parts availability and inventory management, and certified technicians. This comprehensive support package is designed to reduce downtime and lower the total cost of ownership for customers operating across a range of high-demand industries.

Volvo Penta said its partnership with Central Power is part of its broader strategy to expand its North American industrial support network by aligning with trusted, regionally established distribution partners. The collaborations reinforce Volvo Penta’s commitment to delivering more than just engines and offering full-system, customer-centric solutions that support long-term success.

“Working with Central Power helps us strengthen our service footprint and increases the scope of available services that our customers can expect from our distribution network,” said Tasker. “The team’s ongoing investment in engineering, infrastructure and technician training aligns well with the commitment we aim to make in the region. We will work as true partners to provide industry leading products and support.”

Central Power recently opened a new manufacturing and service facility near Kansas City, Mo.

“Our goal is to build a flexible network that adapts to our customers’ needs,” said Tasker. “Central Power is helping us do exactly that — positioning us for continued growth and innovation in a rapidly changing industrial landscape.”