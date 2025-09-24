Responsive Image Banner

Volvo Penta opens training hub in Nuremberg

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

24 September 2025

Volvo Penta has officially opened a new training facility in Nuremberg, Germany, designed to educate technicians and deliver immersive, hands-on training with real Volvo Penta engines and systems. The training center will operate as a hub and a resource for key markets in Central Europe.

Volvo Penta training hub in Nuremberg, Germany Technicians learn valuable skills to deliver expert service at Volvo Penta’s new training facility. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

The facility has dedicated spaces for both theoretical and practical courses and will host a range of programs, from core service skills to advanced engineering and diagnostics and emerging technologies. Currently, competence training can involve hands-on with 5 L to 13 L engines with near-future plans to accommodate Volvo Penta’s full engine range up to the D17. Future initiatives would include electromobility and commercial training.

The center is intended to provide practical knowledge on how to correctly install engines, integrate connected solutions and better serve customers in the field. Dealer training events will also be a key part of the schedule, with tailored sessions available to meet the specific needs of partners and customers.

“The new Nuremberg training center represents Volvo Penta’s long-term commitment to service excellence in Central Europe,” said Volvo Penta Technical Trainer Michael Schubert, who leads the center. “By investing in hands-on training, we’re not only strengthening our dealer and partner network but also ensuring that customers can rely on the highest standards of support for their Volvo Penta engines.”

The strategic location of the training center, which has been active since July 2025, offers accessibility within Germany and the neighbouring markets of Switzerland, Austria, Poland and Czechia.

